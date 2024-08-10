F1 champion hints Hamilton RETIREMENT could hand star shock return

A former Formula 1 world champion has suggested Lewis Hamilton's retirement from the sport could result in a shock return to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion left the sport stunned earlier this year when it was announced that he would move to Ferrari in 2025, ending his long-term association with Mercedes.

With Charles Leclerc tied to Ferrari long-term, the victim of Hamilton's arrival was Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard set to exit the team when his contract expires at the end of 2024.

This season marks Sainz's fourth with Ferrari, and despite getting the devastating news prior to the campaign getting underway, he is arguably having one of the strongest seasons in F1.

The statistics do not lie, and after 13 races, Sainz has already put 162 points on the board - an average of 12.46 per race - with the Spaniard's previous best season tally of 246 equating to 11.18 points per race.

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of 2024

Lewis Hamilton will be 40 when he races for Ferrari next year

Could Carlos Sainz return to Ferrari?

Despite a drawn-out process, Sainz's next steps beyond Ferrari are now confirmed, with the three-time grand prix winner set to join Williams.

It is a move that will see the Spaniard, barring a major turnaround at his new team, unlikely to challenge for podiums and race victories in the near future. However, those things may still be in Sainz's career long-term, according to former world champion Damon Hill.

Speaking to the F1 Nation Podcast, Hill has touted Sainz for a potential shock return to Ferrari further down the line, once age catches up to Hamilton.

“So yeah, I think he’s got a lot of opportunities," Hill said on Sainz.

Damon Hill believes Carlos Sainz could return to Ferrari one day

"It’s just the musical chairs. Unfortunately, that’s what it is. Maybe Lewis will retire.

"You know, maybe he’ll do two years at Ferrari and retire and then Carlos might get another stab at that one.”

Sainz's deal with Williams is a two-year deal, meaning he is set to drive for the Grove-based outfit next season and when new regulations are introduced in 2026.

By that point, Hamilton will be just shy of 42-years-old. Although, Fernando Alonso is currently 43 and does not look like he has plans to retire any time soon.

