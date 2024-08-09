close global

Red Bull set Lawson DEADLINE as star driver lifts lid on key F1 move - GPFans F1 Recap

A chief Red Bull figure has revealed that the team have set a deadline regarding Liam Lawson’s F1 future.

Star driver lifts lid on 'dream' F1 move to replace Hamilton

F2 driver Kimi Antonelli has set a clear goal and insisted that it is still a dream to drive in F1.

Ferrari F1 chief sends Hamilton warning ahead of Mercedes exit

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has warned Lewis Hamilton’s F1 rivals that the Mercedes star has not joined the team to simply enjoy his retirement.

Pressure piled on Red Bull and Mercedes after stark declaration from rivals

Red Bull and Mercedes have received a warning from a rival F1 boss as the competition at the front of the grid heats up.

Nicole Piastri reveals McLaren star's family K-POP snub

Oscar Piastri’s mum, Nicole, has revealed the McLaren star was snubbed at the Singapore Grand Prix last year.

  • August 8, 2024 23:57
  • August 7, 2024 14:46

  • 27 minutes ago
Nicole Piastri reveals McLaren star's family K-POP snub

  • 1 hour ago
Marko BLAMES Mercedes for F1 nightmare as Red Bull chief takes shot at rivals

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner delivers emotional message as HUGE Red Bull decision announced

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen reveals Call of Duty character as controversial F1 trait shared

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton startled after Wolff throws down love song challenge

  • Yesterday 19:57
