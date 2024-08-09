Red Bull set Lawson DEADLINE as star driver lifts lid on key F1 move - GPFans F1 Recap

A chief Red Bull figure has revealed that the team have set a deadline regarding Liam Lawson’s F1 future.

➡️ READ MORE

Star driver lifts lid on 'dream' F1 move to replace Hamilton

F2 driver Kimi Antonelli has set a clear goal and insisted that it is still a dream to drive in F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari F1 chief sends Hamilton warning ahead of Mercedes exit

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has warned Lewis Hamilton’s F1 rivals that the Mercedes star has not joined the team to simply enjoy his retirement.

➡️ READ MORE

Pressure piled on Red Bull and Mercedes after stark declaration from rivals

Red Bull and Mercedes have received a warning from a rival F1 boss as the competition at the front of the grid heats up.

➡️ READ MORE

Nicole Piastri reveals McLaren star's family K-POP snub

Oscar Piastri’s mum, Nicole, has revealed the McLaren star was snubbed at the Singapore Grand Prix last year.

➡️ READ MORE

Related