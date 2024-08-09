Red Bull and Mercedes have received a warning from a rival F1 boss as the competition at the front of the grid heats up.

After two consecutive Red Bull one-twos at the start of the season, F1 fans were resigned to another season of dominance from the reigning champions.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez EXIT predicted as Red Bull chief gives SHOCK reason for future decision

READ MORE: F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'

However, McLaren emerged to challenge Red Bull at the Miami Grand Prix, and since then have established themselves as arguably the team to beat.

The Woking-based outfit have achieved two wins this season, with Lando Norris claiming a maiden victory in Miami and Oscar Piastri acquiring his first win in Hungary.

Lando Norris achieved his first victory at the Miami Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri achieved his first grand prix win in Hungary

Can McLaren challenge for the world title?

Mercedes have also become a threat, despite a woeful start to the season, and have added three race wins to their tally - the most recent of which was at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Whilst McLaren were less competitive at Spa, their team principal Andrea Stella believes they have made progress on low-downforce tracks.

“I think we have gone 50 per cent of the journey,” he said, according to MotorsportWeek.

“I’m more confident that at high downforce we have the car in a good place, like the car does what we want in terms especially of aerodynamic behaviour.

“But we haven’t yet done a lot of development at lower drag level.

READ MORE: FIA announce MID-SEASON F1 regulation changes

Andrea Stella discusses McLaren's progress

“So to me it’s not a surprise that here in Belgium we were not as competitive as Hungary, and it’s not a surprise that for the same or a little bit better top speed.

“Still we were losing quite a bit in the second sector. It means that if we want to gain speed, we’ll give up quite a lot of grip.

“But I hope that in the future, possibly next year in Belgium, we have completed this quest to have the most efficient car even when top speed is important.”

READ MORE: McLaren chief admits team investigating Norris ISSUE

Related