Pressure piled on Red Bull and Mercedes after stark declaration from rivals
Red Bull and Mercedes have received a warning from a rival F1 boss as the competition at the front of the grid heats up.
After two consecutive Red Bull one-twos at the start of the season, F1 fans were resigned to another season of dominance from the reigning champions.
However, McLaren emerged to challenge Red Bull at the Miami Grand Prix, and since then have established themselves as arguably the team to beat.
The Woking-based outfit have achieved two wins this season, with Lando Norris claiming a maiden victory in Miami and Oscar Piastri acquiring his first win in Hungary.
Can McLaren challenge for the world title?
Mercedes have also become a threat, despite a woeful start to the season, and have added three race wins to their tally - the most recent of which was at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Whilst McLaren were less competitive at Spa, their team principal Andrea Stella believes they have made progress on low-downforce tracks.
“I think we have gone 50 per cent of the journey,” he said, according to MotorsportWeek.
“I’m more confident that at high downforce we have the car in a good place, like the car does what we want in terms especially of aerodynamic behaviour.
“But we haven’t yet done a lot of development at lower drag level.
“So to me it’s not a surprise that here in Belgium we were not as competitive as Hungary, and it’s not a surprise that for the same or a little bit better top speed.
“Still we were losing quite a bit in the second sector. It means that if we want to gain speed, we’ll give up quite a lot of grip.
“But I hope that in the future, possibly next year in Belgium, we have completed this quest to have the most efficient car even when top speed is important.”
