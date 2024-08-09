Star driver lifts lid on 'dream' F1 move to replace Hamilton

F2 driver Kimi Antonelli has set a clear goal and insisted that it is still a dream to drive in F1.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton announced in February that he would part ways with Mercedes and join Ferrari, after spending an extremely successful decade with the Brackley-based outfit.

Hamilton’s departure will leave a humongous gap to fill for Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff as he needs to find a driver who is capable of matching Hamilton’s calibre. Sadly, there are not many drivers that can match the 39-year-old.

Mercedes haven’t yet announced a replacement for Hamilton but the murmurs suggest that F2 driver Kimi Antonelli is being strongly considered. The 17-year-old is considered to be a racing prodigy and has caught the attention of the Mercedes top brass.

Kimi Antonelli is considered to be one of the biggest upcoming talents in F1

With Hamilton leaving, George Russell will be the main protagonist at Mercedes

Is Kimi Antonelli ready for F1?

His exceptional talent saw him bypass the F3 and jump directly to F2 with Prema racing, teaming up with Ollie Bearman, who has already secured a F1 seat with Haas for the next season.

Despite huge promise, the Italian driver has not exactly lit up the field in F2 securing 87 points in eight races, standing seventh in the F2 drivers’ championship.

In Antonelli, Mercedes see a future world champion and that is why they are considering taking a punt on him at such a young age.

However, the 17-year-old has remained wary and pressed that getting an F1 seat remains a ‘dream’ and at this point he is focused on doing better in F2.

He told Motorsport: “I'm very happy to be considered, but I'm not asking for anything.

“At the moment my goal is to do well in Formula 2, then we'll see. I still see it as a dream. Yes, I did happen to think about it, but it is a passing thought.

"In all honesty I can tell you that for me today it is still a dream. We'll see if it comes true."

