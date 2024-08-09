Nicole Piastri reveals McLaren star's family K-POP snub
Oscar Piastri’s mum, Nicole, has revealed the McLaren star was snubbed at the Singapore Grand Prix last year.
The Australian has celebrated a terrific run of results in recent races, including his maiden grand prix victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix and a solid P2 finish in Belgium prior to the summer break.
His first win, however, was shrouded in controversy as McLaren forced Lando Norris to hand the lead back to his team-mate after they made the call to pit the Brit first, thus undercutting Piastri and coming out in the lead.
The switch has led some to question McLaren’s choice, with Norris being the closest challenger to Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, losing valuable points by giving first place up.
Whilst having an evenly matched line-up is both a blessing and a curse for the team, it has currently allowed them to climb up the constructors’ standings where they are challenging Red Bull.
Oscar Piastri snub emerges
With the summer break now upon us, on-track tensions have been laid to rest for a few weeks ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix later this month.
Ahead of that race, however, Piastri's mum Nicole has revealed a hilarious family story from last year's race around the streets of Singapore.
Speaking on the Red Flag’s Podcast, Nicole Piastri revealed that Oscar's sister snubbed watching her brother during the Singapore Grand Prix last year for an unexpected reason.
“Betty…is mad into K-pop and she disappeared,” Nicole Piastri explained.
“So we’re at the track and she’s like okay I’ll see you later. She’s disappeared for hours.
“There was a K-pop band playing. So she checked out like as part of the grand prix, but it was miles away from where we were in the paddock. So just checked out for like hours.”
When asked whether his sister was more into K-pop than her brother’s racing, Nicole Piastri responded that she was, but had no idea who her favourite band were.
“I have no idea. It's like five boys,” she said.
