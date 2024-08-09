F1 News Today: Horner delivers emotional message as HUGE Red Bull decision announced
Christian Horner has delivered an emotional message to his wife Geri Halliwell after a difficult year for the Red Bull team principal.
Horner investigation verdict announced in huge Red Bull decision
The saga surrounding Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner has finally reached its conclusion after the team announced the verdict of an internal investigation.
Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate' after major error
Max Verstappen will be joined by a new ‘team-mate’ at the Dutch Grand Prix after a major error ahead of the Dutchman's home F1 race.
F1 boss reveals SURPRISE football-led inspiration in rival battle
A Formula 1 boss has admitted he is taking inspiration from a surprising source as he aims to turn his struggling team into future title contenders.
Hilarious F1 world champion party resurfaces after surprise Olympic appearance
A surprise Olympic appearance has led to images from a Formula 1 world champion’s party to resurface.
