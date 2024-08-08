Hilarious F1 world champion party resurfaces after surprise Olympic appearance

A surprise Olympic appearance has led to images from a Formula 1 world champion’s party to resurface.

The 2024 Paris Olympics have welcomed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who attended the bronze medal match featuring his friend, Miles Chamley-Watson.

Hamilton was seen supporting his friend alongside three-time Winter Olympic gold medallist Shaun White, and rap legend Snoop Dogg.

Whilst Chamley-Watson failed to acquire a medal, Hamilton took to social media to congratulate his friend and revealed his ‘pride’ at his friend’s accomplishments.

Lewis Hamilton was seen supporting his friend in Paris

F1 fans make surprise Olympic connection

F1 fans have been seeing the sport wherever they look during the summer break, as they have made various connections with the Olympic Games.

Some fans were quick to notice Oscar Piastri’s doppelganger, by sharing a picture of Dutch gymnast, Frank Rijken.

The McLaren star noticed the comparisons on X, and clarified that he was ‘not competing’ at the Olympics on social media.

Similarly, during the men’s park skateboarding event, the Spanish athlete Danny Leon was compared to Daniel Ricciardo.

Even athletes' names are unsafe from an F1 connection, with Bahamian sprinter Alonzo Russell reminding fans of a certain world champion’s party.

Fernando Alonso and George Russell were seen partying together at a New Year’s Eve bash heading into 2023.

The infamous image of Alonso smoking a cigar as he danced, was placed next to the picture of the athlete Alonzo Russell with the caption: "The party / 9 months after".

The party / 9 months after pic.twitter.com/GkvyfAhA8V — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) August 6, 2024

