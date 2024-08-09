Wolff issues stark WARNING amid Mercedes resurgence

Mercedes Formula 1 team chief Toto Wolff has offered a stark warning to his team despite their recent upsurge in form.

At the start of 2024, Mercedes once again found themselves playing catch-up to their rivals and it was not until the Canadian Grand Prix in June that the Brackley-based outfit secured their first podium finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate' as Ricciardo handed huge BOOST

READ MORE: Horner delivers EMOTIONAL message to wife Geri Halliwell

Since then, Mercedes have brought upgrades to their car that have continued to transform their fortunes, bringing them closer to the likes of Red Bull and McLaren and putting them in a position to challenge for race victories.

The team have now won three of the last four grands prix, with one of their drivers finishing on the podium in each of the last six races - a remarkable resurgence given their early season woes.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has warned his team after their recent resurgence

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are now frequently challenging for podiums and victories

Toto Wolff issues Mercedes warning

Despite their recent success, team chief Wolff is certainly not getting carried away.

Speaking in the aftermath of the Belgian Grand Prix where the team achieved a stunning one-two finish before George Russell was disqualified by the FIA, the Mercedes boss issued the following warning.

"I think we need to remain both feet on the ground," Wolff explained.

"The swings of performance, you see a trend, definitely that’s positive on our side.

“With some other teams, you see a negative trend, but I don’t think we should really pre-empt how the second half of the season is gonna go."

READ MORE: Ricciardo SNUBBED for RB rival in F1 summer break debate

Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes' recent wins have seen them close the gap on their rivals in the constructors standings, but they still trail Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull by some way at this stage.

Previewing the rest of the season, Wolff believes it is going to be competitive throughout and insists that Mercedes will have to continue to prove themselves and their pace. "I think it’s a tough fight," Wolff added. "There're four teams ahead that keep giving it everything.

“So, I think we can be carefully optimistic. But, we gotta prove it - there’s 10 races to go."

READ MORE: F1 driver replaced by Ricciardo SIGNS for new team

Related