F1 star BLASTS team over 'absolutely terrible' car
An F1 star has blasted their team over recent mistakes, taking aim at their ‘absolutely terrible’ car down the straights of the Belgian Grand Prix.
Whilst the fight at the top remains tight, other teams have failed to launch themselves from the bottom of the grid.
Sauber are yet to get off the mark in the constructors’ championship, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu yet to secure a point.
In addition to Sauber, Alpine have had a woeful 2024 season dropping from the midfield to the back of the grid, where they currently sit eighth in the constructors’ standings.
Pierre Gasly criticises Alpine
It has also been a year of internal instability at Alpine, with former team principal Bruno Famin stepping down, after replacing Otmar Szafnauer only last year.
Whilst Famin has been replaced by Hitech’s Oliver Oakes, issues remain within the team, which were recently expressed by Esteban Ocon who will be joining Haas at the end of the season.
The Frenchman revealed at the Belgian GP there is ‘unhappiness’ within the team and that drivers, both past and present, had not been listened to.
Renault Group’s former legal manager, Pierre Chauty, has also criticised the ‘disastrous’ leadership of bosses Luca de Meo and Laurent Rossi, particularly regarding their treatment of laid off staff.
In a recent interview with Autosport, Alpine’s current driver Pierre Gasly also bemoaned the team’s recent F1 performances.
"It was absolutely terrible down the straights," Gasly said.
"It was supposed to be a couple of kph and I ended up losing seven-tenths every lap with some engine temperature issue.
"It was just very frustrating, I just keep having problems on top of problems the last three weekends.
"The steering was bent through the race, we picked up the wrong strategies, and we just made way too many mistakes as a team.
"It's been a tough start to the season. We scored 10 points in the first part of the year. We must do a lot better in the second part of the year."
