Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning as boss responds to team switch - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton has been issued a warning by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ahead of him joining the Scuderia next season.

Ferrari F1 boss reacts to Sainz Williams switch

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has expressed his support for Carlos Sainz's move to Williams Racing for the 2025 season.

McLaren announce star driver EXIT

After spending nearly half a decade with McLaren, a driving talent who up until now has donned the papaya colours, will be making the move to championship rivals next season.

Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal

A former Alpine team member has lambasted the ‘disastrous leadership’ of the team over their potential Mercedes deal.

Schumacher suggests Norris needs 'mental coach'

Multiple-time Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has suggested that McLaren star Lando Norris should hire a mental coach to help with his performances.

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Carlos Sainz
F1 News Today: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision
F1 News Today: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision

  • Yesterday 06:57
McLaren star REJECTS battle break as boss withdraws promise - GPFans F1 Recap
McLaren star REJECTS battle break as boss withdraws promise - GPFans F1 Recap

  • July 29, 2024 23:57

Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning as boss responds to team switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Crazy stat puts F1 team ahead of the curve with driver transfer

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo’s Red Bull future DECIDED following Perez twist

  • 2 hours ago
Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'

  • 3 hours ago
Cullen reveals SECRET to Hamilton success

  • Yesterday 20:35
Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen

  • Yesterday 19:40
