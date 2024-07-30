Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning as boss responds to team switch - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has been issued a warning by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ahead of him joining the Scuderia next season.
Ferrari F1 boss reacts to Sainz Williams switch
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has expressed his support for Carlos Sainz's move to Williams Racing for the 2025 season.
McLaren announce star driver EXIT
After spending nearly half a decade with McLaren, a driving talent who up until now has donned the papaya colours, will be making the move to championship rivals next season.
Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal
A former Alpine team member has lambasted the ‘disastrous leadership’ of the team over their potential Mercedes deal.
Schumacher suggests Norris needs 'mental coach'
Multiple-time Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has suggested that McLaren star Lando Norris should hire a mental coach to help with his performances.
Latest News
- 1 hour ago
Crazy stat puts F1 team ahead of the curve with driver transfer
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo’s Red Bull future DECIDED following Perez twist
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'
- 3 hours ago
Cullen reveals SECRET to Hamilton success
- Yesterday 20:35
Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen
- Yesterday 19:40
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep