F1 pundit reveals ODD reason for sacked star snub

A Formula 1 pundit has revealed the ‘bizarre’ reason one of the sport's recently sacked stars did not obtain a seat with a rival team for 2025.

Thus far, the 2025 driver market has been a chaotic saga to follow, with twists and turns since Lewis Hamilton revealed he was moving to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion’s move has displaced current incumbent, Carlos Sainz, who is yet to announce where he will race next season.

Sainz was initially tipped to switch with Hamilton at Mercedes, however their desire to promote junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has hindered the Spaniard’s efforts to secure a seat at the team so far.

Carlos Sainz is yet to reveal where he will move in 2025
Kimi Antonelli could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Esteban Ocon ‘snubbed’ by Williams

Since then, the 29-year-old has been attached to nearly every team on the grid, from Audi to Alpine, as spaces on the 2025 grid quickly begin to fill.

In addition to Sainz, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon has been axed from the team and is tipped to join Haas alongside Ollie Bearman.

Alongside the American team, Williams may also be an option for both Ocon and Sainz, with James Vowles making a public pitch for the latter at the Canadian Grand Prix.

During commentary of FP2 at the Hungarian Grand Prix however, Sky Sports’ David Croft and Anthony Davidson discussed reports that Ocon had attended a seat fitting for Williams.

Esteban Ocon attended a seat fitting for Williams

The conversation highlighted the ongoing driver market rumours, as they joked about the bizarre reason Ocon may not earn a seat.

“Williams seem to have given up on Carlos Sainz,” Croft said.

“You would’ve seen the reports about Esteban Ocon having a seat fitting at Williams, I think from what I’ve heard on that he was a bit too tall for the Williams car for next year.”

“Oh my heart bleeds for him Crofty, too tall!” Davidson joked.

Croft offered a cheeky comeback for his colleague, quipping back almost immediately.

“Not a problem you ever suffered from!” he replied.

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Mercedes Ferrari Carlos Sainz Andrea Kimi Antonelli
