F1 pundit delivers 'detrimental' verdict on Red Bull affairs

A top Formula 1 pundit has identified one key factor which is having a negative impact at Red Bull.

The reigning constructors' champions hold a comfortable advantage over nearest rivals Ferrari in this year's standings, and are on track to seal their third title in succession.

However, the Milton Keynes-based outfit have looked far from their dominant best during a campaign littered with disappointing results.

Three-time champion Max Verstappen continues to lead the way in the drivers' championship, but has faced unfamiliar pressure in 2024 from the likes of McLaren star Lando Norris.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have won the previous two races in Austria and Great Britain respectively, while Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have also tasted victory this season.

Sergio Perez has looked a long way off the pace of Max Verstappen in 2024

The Mexican is facing intense pressure after a run of poor results

Perez performances a major concern

In previous years, Red Bull have been able to rely on Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez to produce big performances on the rare occasions when the Dutch champion has failed to deliver.

However, despite making a positive start to the campaign, Perez's form has tailed off dramatically in recent weeks.

In the six races which have followed his P4 in Miami, the Mexican driver has collected just 15 points.

The 34-year-old has come under intense scrutiny since signing a new contract in June, and has been urged to pick up performances by his increasingly frustrated team boss, Christian Horner.

Team boss Christian Horner has criticised Sergio Perez's displays in recent weeks

Perez's future at Red Bull now appears far from certain, and many - including Sky Sports pundit Bernie Collins - are urging the team to start thinking about potential replacements for the six-time race winner.

With Verstappen being continually linked with moves to a number of rival teams when his contract expires, Collins believes the pressure is building on the team to formulate a sustainable plan.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, she said: “If Max DNFs or he has a race that he needs to take a new engine penalty, Checo at this stage doesn’t appear like he’s going to be there to pick up the pieces and that is really detrimental to that team.

“When you see the talent of some of the younger drivers that are trying to come through and the question marks over if Max is going to stay or not, then Red Bull really need to be looking at who is their next, Max Verstappen.

"And it seems early in his career to say that - of course it is, he's very young.

"But you cannot retain, unless you can guarantee you have the best car, you can't guarantee you retain that sort of driver. So they need to be looking to the future.”

