Horner admits 'outstanding' racing star could threaten Ricciardo seat
Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has revealed he hasn't ruled out a particular junior driver to join the RB racing family.
The team has signed many young talents, all of whom would hope their Red Bull affiliation could be the ticket into Formula 1, potentially jeopardising the future of 35-year-old Daniel Ricciardo.
Most recently, Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad found success at Silverstone, making history with a double victory in F3.
19-year-old junior driver Isack Hadjar is also part of the Red Bull family and has been frequently considered in discussions regarding the team's future.
Having replaced Sergio Perez for FP1 at the British Grand Prix, Hadjar will certainly be eager to get another taste of F1 action to prove he is worthy of a seat.
What did Horner say about the Red Bull juniors?
Speaking to Formula1.com, Horner said: "It’s good to see both Isack [in F2] and Arvid Lindblad win the Formula 3 race. Two outstanding talents that are coming through."
Asked about Hadjar's chances at F1 promotion for 2025, Horner replied: "He’s doing a good job. He had a good weekend [at Silverstone]."
"So, again, he’s making a strong case for himself next year, which is why we’re not in any rush to finalise seats in the sister team." he continued.
Encouraged to spill a little more on whether we could see the young star on the grid as early as next season, Horner added: "There always a chance."
With a lot of moving pieces at both Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB, the team's appear to be playing the driver's against each other to improve performance.
Both RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Ricciardo have been teased as potential Perez replacements should he not return to his previous form at Red Bull, whilst Helmut Marko has made it clear he also favours young talent.
Tsunoda signed a one-year deal with RB to extend his contract until 2025, whilst Ricciardo is yet to be provided such comfort, currently set to leave the team with no future plans at the end of the season.
