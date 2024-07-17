F1 News Today: Ricciardo future handed BOOST as F1 driver signing to be announced imminently

close global

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo's chances of remaining in Formula 1 appear strong after a revelation was made regarding the Australian's future.

F1 driver signing 'to be ANNOUNCED' before Hungarian GP

Another seat on the 2025 Formula 1 grid has reportedly been snapped up, with an announcement set to be made ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Newey reveals key Horner relationship change

Red Bull's technical guru Adrian Newey has revealed a change in his relationship with Christian Horner since announcing his resignation.

F1 champion BAFFLED by Ferrari Hamilton decision

Former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has said he doesn't 'understand what's happening' at Ferrari.

Ferrari announce contract extension in BOOST for F1 rivals

A key Ferrari partnership has been extended until at least the end of the 2028 season in a huge boost to a rival Formula 1 team.

