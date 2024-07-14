F1 News Today: Ricciardo fuelled by critics as former principal delivers HARSH verdict

close global

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is using the words of his biggest critics to spark an improvement in performances.

Axed F1 boss delivers DAMNING verdict on race winner

A former team principal has delivered a harsh verdict on a current Formula 1 driver amid their career conundrum.

Red Bull hopeful ‘underwhelms’ amid Perez troubles

One of the candidates to replace Sergio Perez should Red Bull opt to axe the Mexican driver has reportedly failed to impress during a recent test.

Ferrari star teases comeback with ‘CONFIDENT’ prediction

One of Ferrari's star drivers has delivered a confident message about the team's future despite their recent struggles.

F1 stars make SHOCKING admissions as new revelations drop

Stars of the 2024 Formula 1 grid have dropped some serious truth bombs regarding their deepest, darkest secrets in a new video via social media.

F1 Standings

