Ferrari star teases comeback with ‘CONFIDENT’ prediction

One of Ferrari's star drivers has delivered a confident message about the team's future despite their recent struggles.

The iconic Formula 1 outfit made a promising start to the 2024 campaign, with Carlos Sainz's victory in Australia highlighting the car's potential as they looked to mount a challenge to reigning constructors' champions, Red Bull.

Things got even better at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Charles Leclerc clinched an emotional victory on his home circuit as the team stayed within touching distance of the championship leaders.

Since then, however, performance has dipped, with McLaren and Mercedes looking more impressive with each passing week.

Charles Leclerc has been frustrated with Ferrari's recent results

Charles Leclerc's last victory came at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year

'We'll be fighting for victories'

Since his triumph in the principality, Leclerc has collected just 12 points from four races, and has been replaced by Lando Norris as Max Verstappen's nearest challenger.

Sainz has fared better than his team-mate, but has still looked some way off the pace he was setting in the early stages of the season.

Despite their miserable run of form, Leclerc remains upbeat about the team's prospects moving forwards.

“I’m confident that if we do the steps that we are expecting to do soon, then we'll be fighting for race victories,” the 26-year-old told media.

Mercedes and McLaren have made great improvements in recent races

"We are only speaking about two, three tenths that makes a huge difference. But when you put everything back into context, especially with the issues we are facing now, I am confident that once we don't have those issues anymore and that we optimise our package that two three tenths are in the car.

"We just need to find them and to put the car consistently in the right window.

"We have been working very, very hard, but there's still some work to do for sure and we are doing that.

"But I'm confident that once the issues will be solved, we'll be back to where we were."

