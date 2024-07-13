Ricciardo FUELLED by F1 critics amid 2024 struggles

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he is using the words of his biggest critics to spark an improvement in performances.

Given the Australian will find himself out of contract come the end of this season, his Formula 1 future currently hangs in the balance.

Ricciardo has shown glimpses of his talent at Visa Cash App RB this season, most notably at the Miami Sprint Race, but has largely struggled to perform.

His team-mate Yuki Tsunoda meanwhile has amassed 20 points after a promising first half of the campaign, resulting in the Japanese driver signing a new contract with the team.

Ricciardo had hoped to prove he was capable of earning another opportunity at Red Bull, but it would seem his performances this season have pushed the 35-year-old down the pecking order.

Daniel Ricciardo is fighting for his future in F1

Yuki Tsunoda has consistently outperformed Ricciardo at RB this season

RB star looking to build momentum

The eight-time race winner has consistently brushed off speculation over his future, insisting he is simply focused on rediscovering the form which previously made him one of the most sought-after drivers on the grid.

He was heavily criticised by former world champion Jacques Villeneuve this season, who questioned why he was still in the sport at all. Alongside this, Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has hinted RB may look for an alternative - such as Liam Lawson - going forward.

Speaking to Formula 1.com, the ex-McLaren driver admitted he is fully aware of what some people within the sport think of him, but that he is trying to use negative comments as fuel to turn his season around.

“It’s probably the thing I was certainly lacking for most of the season so far, was to string a few decent results together,” said Ricciardo.

Liam Lawson has been tipped to take Daniel Ricciardo's RB seat

“But yeah, I don’t know, it feels like when we have a media briefing and they’re like, ‘Yeah, a few people are saying things about you’, I tend to have a decent weekend - maybe some of it’s good!

“I also know what’s required and I’m finally getting a little bit of momentum.

“Probably what I envisioned I should have maybe had all season so far, it was a little bit tougher to get that going.

"But now, try to keep it going. I feel quite good in the car” Ricciardo added.

For now, Ricciardo will need to continue to use the negativity to fuel his drive, with the hope of remaining in the Red Bull family that team boss Christian Horner seems so fond of having him in.

