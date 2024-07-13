F1 stars make SHOCKING admissions as new revelations drop
Stars of the 2024 Formula 1 grid have dropped some serious truth bombs regarding their deepest, darkest secrets in a new video via social media.
With a week off from racing following the hectic European triple-header, some of the sport's finest could have flown under the radar this week.
Instead, the drivers opened themselves up to revealing some home truths with a quiz game most fans would be familiar with.
In a video posted to the official F1 YouTube, drivers from every team bar Mercedes took part in another round of the channel's popular 'Never Have I Ever' series.
In the video, the drivers were asked a series of questions, ranging from fun bonding moments like who has visited their team-mate's house for dinner to more telling topics such as whether any of the grid have ever stood up a date.
To no surprise, it was revealed most of the grid are gossipers, with the majority holding up their 'I Have' padels when asked, "Never have I ever told a secret that I wasn't supposed to share?"
Both Esteban Ocon and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez admitted they were 'really bad' at keeping secrets, with Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo sharing the belief that everyone must have done it at some point.
The McLaren drivers proved a trusty pair, both stating, 'I Have Never'.
Just because these athletes perform at the pinnacle of motorsport, it doesn't mean they are that different from your average citizen.
Another guilty admission that proved popular with the stars was, "Never have I ever given a gift I've received to somebody else".
When probed for details on the revelation, championship contender Lando Norris stated: "Oh many things.
"Like wines and champagnes and yeah, I pass that on".
Williams driver Logan Sargeant seemed shocked at the idea, claiming: "Never! I'm not that mean."
The drivers will return to prove themselves on track next weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
"never have i ever fallen asleep in public"— conni (@V3RLEC) July 12, 2024
bottas: "i have. it was sunday night of macau gp. i fell asleep in the park on a bench and i woke up with one shoe"
"brillant! did you ever find the shoe?"
bottas: "no"
brilliant??? my poor man got robbed tf😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dQAJ5Qmn7x
"never have i ever been to a teammate‘s house for dinner?"— conni (@V3RLEC) July 12, 2024
estie: "i‘ve been to pierre‘s house"
"did he cook?"
estie: "no, it was his mum"
"awww"
this is so sweet😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SXQEddE8xK
"have you ever fell asleep in public?"— clara (@leclercsletters) July 12, 2024
charles: yes, i did. probably at school it happened, coming back from a race late at night but still needing to go to school the day after. i was really good at school btw ✋️ pic.twitter.com/Oekfd2mIQN
