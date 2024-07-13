F1 star's potential REPLACEMENT gets chance to impress

A top Formula 1 prospect has revealed he is set to participate in further tests as he aims to impress one team still looking to complete their 2025 driver line-up.

With just six spots now available for next season, the pressure is on for those currently occupying a seat to prove they have what it takes to earn a new deal.

The futures of several high-profile drivers - including Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo - remain unclear, while young talents such as Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Liam Lawson are firmly on the radar of team bosses across the grid.

Haas recently put their faith in emerging star Oliver Bearman, announcing a deal had been reached with the Brit to join the team next season, and now Jack Doohan is hoping to be given a similar opportunity at Alpine.

With Esteban Ocon set to depart the Enstone-based outfit at the end of this campaign, a seat remains open for 2025 alongside Pierre Gasly.

Jack Doohan is looking to impress Alpine bosses over the coming weeks

Jack Doohan would partner Pierre Gasly in 2025 should he earn a deal

Doohan looking to impress

Doohan has been a reserve driver at Alpine since 2023, and has already had a number of opportunities to show what he can do, most recently during FP1 at the British Grand Prix.

With Sainz said to also be in talks with Alpine, Doohan faces tough competition, but team principal Bruno Famin recently confirmed they were preparing the young Aussie for the seat.

The 21-year-old has now revealed he is looking forward to getting more experience behind the wheel over the coming weeks as he looks to enhance his chances of fulfilling his F1 dream next season.

“Yeah, more TPC [Testing of Previous Car] days planned after Goodwood,” Doohan confirmed to Speedcafe.

“I'll have two days in Silverstone in an A522 before Budapest.

“Then after Budapest and before Spa I'm in Imola, then a Pirelli tyre test at Spa as well – and the day before that I'll be in an A522 there as well.

“It's busy coming up. We'll be looking forward to the summer break, I'm sure!”

