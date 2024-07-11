Hamilton Ferrari contract LEAKED as Leclerc pleads over future plans - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton may have had his Ferrari contract details prematurely revealed thanks to team boss Fred Vasseur.

Leclerc PLEADS with Hamilton over future link-up

Charles Leclerc made a public plea to Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix last weekend to ensure a future link-up.

Red Bull rivals claim 'underperforming' star opens title window

One of Red Bull's strongest championship rivals have admitted they face a better chance at stealing the title thanks to inconsistent form from the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

Verstappen rival must avoid KEY mistake in championship ‘test’

An F1 pundit has identified the biggest mistake Max Verstappen's biggest rival could be making when competing against the Dutchman.

Brundle delivers ICON apology after awkward Silverstone brush

Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has apologised for an awkward moment during his grid walk at the British Grand Prix.

