Hamilton reveals deep HURT as F1 champion tips star to REPLACE Brit - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton has admitted to feeling deep hurt in the aftermath of his 2021 title battle.
F1 champion tips star to REPLACE Hamilton in shock move
A former Formula 1 world champion believes outgoing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz is holding out for a move to Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton.
F1 champion FUMES at fan anger following Silverstone GP
A former Formula 1 world champion has hit back at angry fans following last weekend's British Grand Prix.
Former Ferrari boss linked with STUNNING F1 return
A former Ferrari boss is being lined up for a sensational return to the world of Formula 1.
Shocking details revealed in £12 million Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot
Further shocking details have emerged regarding the plot to blackmail the family of Formula 1 and Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.
GPFans Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 Off The Track
Hollywood star reveals RARE Hamilton role in Brad Pitt F1 movie
- 2 hours ago
F1 Social
Ricciardo opens 'store' in RETIREMENT plans hint
- 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars
Stormzy MOCKS Verstappen with insulting nickname
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 Legends
Hamilton sees ANOTHER record broken on historic Silverstone day
- Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News
F1 rivals sign design LEGEND following shock departure
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep