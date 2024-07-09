Former Ferrari boss linked with STUNNING F1 return

A former Ferrari boss is being lined up for a sensational return to the world of Formula 1.

Mattia Binotto departed the team at the end of the 2022 season after resigning from his position as team principal. Less than two seasons later, the Italian has now been linked with a return to the grid, albeit with a team further down the order.

After enduring a difficult start to the 2024 season, things have picked up for Alpine in recent weeks, with their French driving duo of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon scoring vital points for the team as they look to move up the grid.

The Enstone-based outfit have also been making moves off the track, after signing former Benetton and Renault boss Flavio Briatore in an advisory role.

Flavio Briatore wants to bring former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto to Alpine

Now back under the F1 spotlight, Briatore is already exerting his influence as he tries to keep Alpine on their upward trajectory, with reports emerging from Formu1la.uno that the 74-year-old is keen to recruit ex-Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

The Italian was previously approached by Alpine but was believed to have doubts over the capability of the Renault engines used by the team.

Alpine have steadily improved their performance in 2024

However, they are considering becoming a customer team in 2026, which opens up the possibility of adopting a Mercedes or Ferrari engine, a prospect Binotto would likely find more appealing if the aforementioned gripe was accurate.

Reports indicate that Binotto's potential role in the team has not yet been specified, but that negotiations are already underway to bring the experienced 54-year-old on board.

