Hamilton declares verdict on CONTROVERSIAL topic as fresh Newey twist revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has revealed his opinion on a controversial Formula 1 topic to emerge over the weekend of the British Grand Prix.

Sky F1 pundit reveals fresh TWIST on Newey future

The ongoing saga surrounding the future of Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey continues, with a further twist revealed by a Sky F1 pundit.

Controversial F1 figure CONFIRMS team interest in star driver for 2025

Controversial F1 figure Flavio Briatore has confirmed that his team are interested in snapping up one specific driver ahead of 2025.

Mercedes wonderkid admits Hamilton REPLACEMENT pressure

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been discussing his 2024 season and the pressure that comes with being the reported heir to Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes throne.

F1 team in talks over SURPRISE driver return in 2025

One of the teams on the grid are in talks over bringing back a former driver to their team ahead of next season.

F1 News Today: Hamilton REPLACEMENT pressure revealed as team in talks over driver RETURN
  • Yesterday 16:16
Hamilton makes HISTORY as Verstappen slapped with FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap
  • July 7, 2024 23:57

  • 1 hour ago
Brad Pitt makes surprise cameo in EMOTIONAL Norris interview

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo adds to F1 future UNCERTAINTY amid Perez and Red Bull rumours

  • 3 hours ago
Verstappen Silverstone boos 'turned down' despite fan ANGER

  • 3 hours ago
Rival F1 champion labels Hamilton GOAT after Silverstone success

  • Yesterday 20:27
Wolff joins McLaren boss in BLASTING Horner

  • Yesterday 19:42
