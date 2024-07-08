Hamilton declares verdict on CONTROVERSIAL topic as fresh Newey twist revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has revealed his opinion on a controversial Formula 1 topic to emerge over the weekend of the British Grand Prix.
Sky F1 pundit reveals fresh TWIST on Newey future
The ongoing saga surrounding the future of Red Bull technical chief Adrian Newey continues, with a further twist revealed by a Sky F1 pundit.
Controversial F1 figure CONFIRMS team interest in star driver for 2025
Controversial F1 figure Flavio Briatore has confirmed that his team are interested in snapping up one specific driver ahead of 2025.
Mercedes wonderkid admits Hamilton REPLACEMENT pressure
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been discussing his 2024 season and the pressure that comes with being the reported heir to Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes throne.
F1 team in talks over SURPRISE driver return in 2025
One of the teams on the grid are in talks over bringing back a former driver to their team ahead of next season.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep