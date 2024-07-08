Hamilton reveals opinion on CONTROVERSIAL topic
Hamilton reveals opinion on CONTROVERSIAL topic
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his thoughts on the F1 film’s name after it was announced at the British Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion is a co-producer on the film, alongside Brad Pitt, who has been spotted filming at Silverstone in 2023 and 2024.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'searching for perfection’ in F1 future FIGHT
F1 was previously rumoured to be called ‘Apex’, named after the fictional team the film will be centred around.
A sneak peak of the film at the British Grand Prix showed a movie poster using the official F1 logo, with fans at Silverstone getting a first look at the film on Sunday.
Hamilton discusses F1 movie title
Hamilton has played a significant role in the production of the film, who was on hand to ensure the film accurately represented the world of F1.
However, the film's title has split audience opinion, with some suggesting it could alienate new audiences, whilst others suggest it is smart marketing.
When asked if he could reveal anything extra about the film in the post-qualifying press conference, Hamilton remained tight lipped and revealed what he thought about the film’s title.
“There's not really anything else I can add that I haven't already said,” Hamilton said.
“I think Joe and Jerry and the whole crew are so grateful to be here and have been incredibly respectful of this space and have been very, very thoughtful.
READ MORE: Wolff 'not waiting' for Verstappen Red Bull contract change
“Some people just go out and go about it their own way, but they've been really wanting to make sure that the heritage is very much in this movie.
“And so I think people… You know, the trailer is coming out soon. So I'm looking forward to people seeing that. And what else?
“The title. I mean, it's probably… Well, what else are you going to call it? You know, I think it would distract from what the series is, so I like it.”
The F1 film will be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27th, 2025.
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star REVEALS Hamilton relationship issues
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team in talks over SURPRISE driver return in 2025
- 16 minutes ago
Hamilton reveals opinion on CONTROVERSIAL topic
- 1 hour ago
F1 British Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull driver HURT after British GP as Hamilton left in tears
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton makes HISTORY as Verstappen slapped with FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Cullen leads 'epic' Hamilton tributes after RECORD-BREAKING win
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep