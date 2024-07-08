Hamilton reveals opinion on CONTROVERSIAL topic

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his thoughts on the F1 film’s name after it was announced at the British Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion is a co-producer on the film, alongside Brad Pitt, who has been spotted filming at Silverstone in 2023 and 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'searching for perfection’ in F1 future FIGHT

F1 was previously rumoured to be called ‘Apex’, named after the fictional team the film will be centred around.

A sneak peak of the film at the British Grand Prix showed a movie poster using the official F1 logo, with fans at Silverstone getting a first look at the film on Sunday.

Brad Pitt will play Sonny Hayes in the upcoming F1 film

Hamilton discusses F1 movie title

Hamilton has played a significant role in the production of the film, who was on hand to ensure the film accurately represented the world of F1.

However, the film's title has split audience opinion, with some suggesting it could alienate new audiences, whilst others suggest it is smart marketing.

When asked if he could reveal anything extra about the film in the post-qualifying press conference, Hamilton remained tight lipped and revealed what he thought about the film’s title.

“There's not really anything else I can add that I haven't already said,” Hamilton said.

“I think Joe and Jerry and the whole crew are so grateful to be here and have been incredibly respectful of this space and have been very, very thoughtful.

READ MORE: Wolff 'not waiting' for Verstappen Red Bull contract change

Lewis Hamilton reveals thoughts on F1 movie title

“Some people just go out and go about it their own way, but they've been really wanting to make sure that the heritage is very much in this movie.

“And so I think people… You know, the trailer is coming out soon. So I'm looking forward to people seeing that. And what else?

“The title. I mean, it's probably… Well, what else are you going to call it? You know, I think it would distract from what the series is, so I like it.”

The F1 film will be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27th, 2025.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star REVEALS Hamilton relationship issues

Related