Hamilton makes HISTORY as Verstappen slapped with FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

It was a historic day at the British Grand Prix, with Mercedes star and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton breaking multiple records at Silverstone on Sunday afternoon.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen handed FIA punishment amid British Grand Prix battle

Elsewhere at Silverstone, Max Verstappen received punishment from the FIA due to an incident occurring on Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star dealt AWKWARD England snub at Silverstone

Whilst he had a good day on Saturday, George Russell was involved in an awkward Silverstone moment over the weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss admits struggling star could be SACKED mid-season

One F1 team boss has refused to rule out replacing his struggling driver before the end of the season if his performance does not improve.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub

Reports suggest that Carlos Sainz has finally decided on where he will drive once he leaves Ferrari at the end of 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Related