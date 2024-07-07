Hamilton makes HISTORY as Verstappen slapped with FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap
It was a historic day at the British Grand Prix, with Mercedes star and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton breaking multiple records at Silverstone on Sunday afternoon.
Verstappen handed FIA punishment amid British Grand Prix battle
Elsewhere at Silverstone, Max Verstappen received punishment from the FIA due to an incident occurring on Sunday.
Mercedes star dealt AWKWARD England snub at Silverstone
Whilst he had a good day on Saturday, George Russell was involved in an awkward Silverstone moment over the weekend.
F1 boss admits struggling star could be SACKED mid-season
One F1 team boss has refused to rule out replacing his struggling driver before the end of the season if his performance does not improve.
Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub
Reports suggest that Carlos Sainz has finally decided on where he will drive once he leaves Ferrari at the end of 2024.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep