Hamilton makes HISTORY as Verstappen slapped with FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

It was a historic day at the British Grand Prix, with Mercedes star and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton breaking multiple records at Silverstone on Sunday afternoon.

Verstappen handed FIA punishment amid British Grand Prix battle

Elsewhere at Silverstone, Max Verstappen received punishment from the FIA due to an incident occurring on Sunday.

Mercedes star dealt AWKWARD England snub at Silverstone

Whilst he had a good day on Saturday, George Russell was involved in an awkward Silverstone moment over the weekend.

F1 boss admits struggling star could be SACKED mid-season

One F1 team boss has refused to rule out replacing his struggling driver before the end of the season if his performance does not improve.

Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub

Reports suggest that Carlos Sainz has finally decided on where he will drive once he leaves Ferrari at the end of 2024.

F1 News Today: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall
F1 News Today: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall

  • Yesterday 05:57
Horner criticised for 'INAPPROPRIATE' comments as FIA hand Red Bull penalty - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner criticised for 'INAPPROPRIATE' comments as FIA hand Red Bull penalty - GPFans F1 Recap

  • July 6, 2024 23:57

Hamilton makes HISTORY as Verstappen slapped with FIA punishment - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Cullen leads 'epic' Hamilton tributes after RECORD-BREAKING win

  • 2 hours ago
Brad Pitt F1 movie trailer TEASED at British Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 17:39
Red Bull star 'HURT' after letting team down at British Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:12
Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:27
F1 Standings

