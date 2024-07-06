Horner criticised for 'INAPPROPRIATE' comments as FIA hand Red Bull penalty - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has come under fire from one of his rivals following his reaction to Max Verstappen's collision with Lando Norris.
FIA announce Red Bull PUNISHMENT after 'serious' Norris incident
Red Bull have been slapped with an FIA penalty after one of their cars was involved in a near-miss with McLaren's Lando Norris.
Wolff opens door to STUNNING driver signing
Toto Wolff has revealed that the team are still considering which driver will complete their 2025 Mercedes line-up.
Why Leo Leclerc is the cutest dog in the F1 paddock - bar none
Leo Leclerc is the best dog even tangentially related to Formula 1 right now. It's absurd that we're even having this conversation.
F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Brits DOMINATE Verstappen in wet FP3 session
The British contingent dominated the final practice session at Silverstone ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep