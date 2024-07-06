Horner criticised for 'INAPPROPRIATE' comments as FIA hand Red Bull penalty - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has come under fire from one of his rivals following his reaction to Max Verstappen's collision with Lando Norris.

FIA announce Red Bull PUNISHMENT after 'serious' Norris incident

Red Bull have been slapped with an FIA penalty after one of their cars was involved in a near-miss with McLaren's Lando Norris.

Wolff opens door to STUNNING driver signing

Toto Wolff has revealed that the team are still considering which driver will complete their 2025 Mercedes line-up.

Why Leo Leclerc is the cutest dog in the F1 paddock - bar none

Leo Leclerc is the best dog even tangentially related to Formula 1 right now. It's absurd that we're even having this conversation.

F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Brits DOMINATE Verstappen in wet FP3 session

The British contingent dominated the final practice session at Silverstone ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen.

