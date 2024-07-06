F1 Results Today: British Grand Prix practice times - Brits DOMINATE Verstappen in wet FP3 session
The British contingent dominated the final practice session at Silverstone ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen.
It was a wet final practice session, with drivers complaining about the slippery conditions as they tried to set the fastest time on their intermediate tyres.
George Russell led his team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, to top the timesheets in FP3 with Lando Norris finishing as the third fastest Brit.
Sandwiched between the two Ferraris, Verstappen only managed to set the fifth fastest time in the wet conditions.
Early in FP3 Pierre Gasly caused a red flag, after he spun under braking at the Vale chicane and beached his Alpine into the gravel.
During the red flag, Daniel Ricciardo entered the pitlane and proceeded to weave down the entry in an effort to keep his tyres warm.
The incident has been noted by the stewards and the RB star will be investigated after the session.
Here are the standings from the final practice session at the British Grand Prix.
F1 FP3 Results: British Grand Prix 2024
1. George Russell [Mercedes] - 1:37.529
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.035
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.185
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.610
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.864
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.925
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.125
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.411
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.755
10. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.811
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +2.074
12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2.171
13. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +2.173
14. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.291
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.713
16. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +2.901
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +3.010
18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +3.509
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +4.256
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] -
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
