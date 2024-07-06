Silverstone practice red flagged early after SPIN in wet conditions

A red flag has been brandished in the opening stages of FP3 at Silverstone as the wet conditions cause havoc.

Pierre Gasly was the day's first victim, sliding off the track and into the gravel within the first 10 minutes of the session getting under way.

The Alpine driver will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid after exceeding his power unit limit and has now suffered another blow after his early spin.

His time in the car has already been limited this weekend, having been replaced by reserve driver Jack Doohan during Friday's FP1 session.

Pierre Gasly spun off in the early stages at Silverstone

Jack Doohan was handed an opportunity to step in for Gasly in FP1 this weekend

Grid penalty set to halt recent good run

The Frenchman comes into the weekend in good form after experiencing a recent upturn in results, finishing in the points in each of the last four races.

Given his impending grid penalty, that excellent run may be set to come to an end, although wet weather forecast for Sunday may create opportunities to capitalise on any mistakes further up the grid.

The 28-year-old recently signed a new contract with the team, but there remains doubt over who his partner will be from 2025.

Current team-mate Esteban Ocon already knows he will not be part of the Enstone-based outfit going forward, and there have been a number of names linked with his soon-to-be vacant seat, including the likes of departing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.

