F1 star hit with HUGE grid penalty for British Grand Prix
With the British Grand Prix weekend well underway, the FIA has announced a significant grid penalty for one driver.
Drivers are allocated four power units per season, and any parts taken after that will result in a penalty being applied by the FIA.
Unfortunately for Alpine's Pierre Gasly, he has exceeded his allowable limit ahead of this weekend's race at Silverstone and has been slapped with an FIA penalty as a result.
In recent weeks, the Alpine star has produced some positive results with four consecutive points finishes, but that will be hard to repeat at the British Grand Prix after Friday's judgement.
FIA hit Pierre Gasly with penalty
According to an FIA document released on Friday, Pierre Gasly has used several new engine components for a fifth time this season, specifically pertaining to the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Turbo Charger (TC), MGU-H and MGU-K.
Doing so is an infringement of Article 28.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations and as such, Gasly will now start Sunday's race at the back of the grid, regardless of where he qualifies on Saturday.
Explaining their decision, the FIA wrote: "The penalty is imposed in accordance with 28.3,"
"The use of each additional element in this case carries a 10 grid place penalty therefore there is an accumulation of 50 places.
"Article 42.3 d) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations provides that an accrual of greater than 15 grid position penalties must start from the back of the grid."
