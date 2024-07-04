Norris reveals NO APOLOGY from Verstappen following crash

McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed he hasn't received an apology from Max Verstappen after the pair collided at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was comfortably leading the race in Spielberg last time out, when a poor pit stop from his Red Bull team left the three-time world champion under pressure from a charging Norris.

Norris battled Verstappen hard for the victory, before a collision between the pair on lap 64 ended Norris' race, put Verstappen down to fifth place, and ultimately handed Mercedes' George Russell his second career race victory.

Verstappen received a 10-second penalty for his role in the drama, but the Dutchman has been on the end of harsh criticism since, with his aggressive driving style once again called into question.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen collided in Austria

F1 heads to Silverstone this weekend

Norris reveals Verstappen conversations

Now, ahead of the British GP weekend, Norris has spoken out on the incident, and revealed the pair - who are good friends off the track - have spoken together about the incident.

Norris is Verstappen's closest title challenger as things stand, and goes into his home race with a chance of once again battling Verstappen for the race victory.

"Yep, we did [speak]," Norris revealed in Thursday's driver press conference.

"Honestly, I don’t think he needed to apologise. Some of the things I said in the pen after the race were more just because I was frustrated at the time, a lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotions and I probably said some things I didn’t necessarily believe in, especially later on in the week.

"It was tough. It was a pretty pathetic incident in terms of what ended both our races. It wasn’t like a hit, it wasn’t like an obvious bit of contact. It was probably one of the smallest bits of contact you could have, but with a pretty terrible consequence for both of us, especially for myself.

"He doesn’t need to. I don’t expect an apology from him. I don’t think he should apologise. I thought it was, as reviewed, good racing, at times maybe very close to the edge, but like I said we’ve spoken about it and we’re both happy to go racing again.

"We’ve gone over things a few times. I’ve learnt many things. I think a lot of stuff I was anticipating and knew about it. You’re fighting against different people, you’re fighting in different ways at the top compared to when you’re a bit further back like we have done the last kind of year or so.

"But at the same time, Max has a very different way of racing compared to a lot of the others. That’s some of the reason of why he’s a champion."

