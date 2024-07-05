New F1 SIGNING reveals 'HUGE' Silverstone motivation

Ferrari reserve driver and soon-to-be official F1 driver Oliver Bearman has revealed what a home race at the British Grand Prix would mean to him.

Bearman currently races in Formula 2 with PREMA, but recently announced he would be joining Haas for the 2025 F1 season.

Earlier this year, the 19-year-old stepped in at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Carlos Sainz when the Spaniard was having surgery for appendicitis.

Despite jumping into the Ferrari at the very last minute, Bearman impressed in Jeddah, finishing the race in P7 ahead of the likes of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Ever since, the Brit had been strongly linked with a full-time seat on the grid for 2025, with Haas - whom he is completing six FP1 sessions for in 2024 - and has now officially signed with.

Oliver Bearman raced Carlos Sainz's Ferrari in Saudi Arabia