New F1 SIGNING reveals 'HUGE' Silverstone motivation

Ferrari reserve driver and soon-to-be official F1 driver Oliver Bearman has revealed what a home race at the British Grand Prix would mean to him.

Bearman currently races in Formula 2 with PREMA, but recently announced he would be joining Haas for the 2025 F1 season.

Earlier this year, the 19-year-old stepped in at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Carlos Sainz when the Spaniard was having surgery for appendicitis.

Despite jumping into the Ferrari at the very last minute, Bearman impressed in Jeddah, finishing the race in P7 ahead of the likes of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Ever since, the Brit had been strongly linked with a full-time seat on the grid for 2025, with Haas - whom he is completing six FP1 sessions for in 2024 - and has now officially signed with.

Oliver Bearman raced Carlos Sainz's Ferrari in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton congratulated Oliver Bearman after the race in Saudi

Bearman reveals Silverstone motivation

One of those FP1 outings is set to take place at this weekend's British Grand Prix, but Bearman revealed the prospect of a home race at Silverstone was a big motivating factor for him to reach F1 full-time.

"A home race in Formula 1 would be fantastic,” he told Formula 1.

“I’ve been working on it. I won’t get to do the full race weekend this time around, but I’ll have a sneak peek of what it will be like in the future. That’s of course a huge motivation for me and a huge goal of mine – to be able to race this track in a Formula 1 car.

Oliver Bearman will feature in a Haas in FP1 at Silverstone

“I think that would be a lot of fun and it would just be everything times 10. The fans, the support, everything that goes into making a home race weekend at Silverstone.

“It’ll be exponentially bigger, so I’m really excited for that.”

Alongside driving in FP1 at Silverstone, Bearman will feature in the F2 sprint and feature races this weekend.

The Brit is currently 14th in the F2 standings after finishing sixth in the championship in 2023.

Last time out, however, Bearman won his first F2 event of the season, grabbing the sprint victory at the Red Bull Ring.

