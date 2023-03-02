Stroll offers condition update and drops Aston Martin race hint

Stuart Hodge

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll says he's feeling "good" and is eager to get back in the car after missing pre-season testing.

Stroll is back in the cockpit this weekend after a bicycle accident kept him out of last week's three-day test in Sakhir and the Canadian is keen to shake off any rust.

The 24-year-old spoke for the first time about his cycling accident in the media pen and says he is ready to go ahead of FP1 on Friday.

"I came off my bike, and ate it pretty good," said Stroll. "It was an intense week of recovery to get here but I’m feeling good and looking forward to the weekend now.

"I was in the [simulator], [had] a lot of physiotherapy over the last week so feeling good now."

Stroll to use free practice to regain rhythm

Some fans were concerned that Stroll had rushed his recovery after undergoing a minor surgical procedure on his right wrist, but he doesn't have any such fears.

Stroll is looking to use the practice sessions to get up to speed ahead of Saturday qualifying, and hinted at the encouraging pace shown by Fernando Alonso, his new veteran team-mate, and testing replacement Felipe Drugovich at the Bahrain International Circuit last week.

"Every day helps in the car," said Stroll. "But I’m confident I have enough time in FP1, 2 and 3 to get into a decent rhythm, get a feel for my body, and get comfortable with the car and that’s what I’m going to focus on.

"I can’t really change the fact that I missed testing but I’m here, and I’m just excited to get on with the weekend and it looks like we’re in pretty good shape looking at how we were last week.

When asked what "pretty good shape" meant, Stroll replied coyly, saying: "We’ll find out on Sunday evening."

