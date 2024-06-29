Ricciardo suffers Austrian GP devastation as fans RAGE over TV coverage farce - GPFans F1 Recap

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has suffered yet another frustrating setback.

F1 fans FUME over Austrian GP coverage blunder

Formula 1 fans were furious after an issue with TV coverage left the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Race absent of a key viewing factor.

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren take fight to Verstappen as 'mighty lap' secures pole

Qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix set the precedent for the 11th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

FIA confirm Hamilton investigation after BIZARRE Austrian GP incident

The FIA has confirmed Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is under investigation after a bizarre incident in Formula 1 qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen given BRUTAL mocking as Norris makes 'amateur' claim - Top three sprint verdict

Max Verstappen was under fire both on and off track as he fended off both McLaren drivers to win the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint.

