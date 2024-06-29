Ricciardo suffers HUGE Austrian GP frustration in latest setback
Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has suffered yet another frustrating setback.
The Australian star has come in for a lot of criticism in recent weeks, with speculation over his future continuing to rumble on as the Austrian Grand Prix weekend got underway.
Although things appeared to be looking up for the Australian in Canada a few races ago, where he achieved his first top-ten grand prix finish of the season, last time out in Spain, it was another difficult race, finishing P15.
Ricciardo finished P14 and well down the order in the F1 Sprint at this weekend's Austrian GP, too, but in qualifying, seemed to have a bit more pace.
Frustratingly, though, the Aussie missed out on making it through to Q3 by the narrowest of margins.
Daniel Ricciardo suffers further frustration
In the end, Ricciardo missed out on making it through to the final qualifying session by less than two-hundredths of a second, or specifically, 0.015.
The Australian aired his frustration on the team radio after the session, knowing he had come close.
Whilst frustrating and a big setback, Ricciardo is still in a decent position for tomorrow's race, and his improved pace from the sprint into qualifying bodes well for his and his team's chances for Sunday's Grand Prix.
Ricciardo also out-qualified team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, which has been a rarity so far in 2024.
Tsunoda qualified P14 - three places behind the Australian.
