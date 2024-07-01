Horner offers CHEEKY Hamilton replacement suggestion
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has issued a response to Toto Wolff's ongoing pursuit of Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen.
Wolff has made no secret of his ambition to lure the Dutchman to Mercedes as a direct replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who will move to Ferrari next season.
Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen confirmed he would be staying at the reigning constructors' champions in 2025, but with his contract up the following season, his long-term future remains uncertain.
The 26-year-old currently holds a healthy advantage at the top of the drivers' standings, and looks well on course to secure his fourth straight world title.
Horner hits out at 'distraction tactics'
Horner has already criticised his Mercedes counterpart for generating 'noise' around his star talent, questioning the motives behind why the team are openly discussing another driver on the grid.
The 50-year-old was asked by media why he thought Wolff has consistently spoken about his desire to sign the three-time champion, and offered an alternative suggestion which could solve the Mercedes' chief's problem.
"That's a question you would have to ask Toto," replied Horner.
"Max was pretty resolute in what he said in this conference [on Thursday].
"He's always been absolutely consistent with that with the team - I think it's purely a tactic of distraction.
"If he does want a Verstappen for next year then I guess Jos is potentially available."
