LAP ONE: Mercedes nightmare amid dramatic aborted start

Max Verstappen led from pole with both McLaren drivers battling hard behind on the opening lap of the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint.

The first attempt to begin the sprint led to an aborted start, meaning cars completed an extra formation lap, which lead to a one lap reduced race count.

It has been suggested that photographers behind the turn one barriers posed a risk which caused the extended procedure.

When the race did get underway, Mercedes did not have the ideal start with Carlos Sainz jumping George Russell and Lewis Hamilton remaining in P6.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris both led early on

Battle for the lead in opening laps

Though Verstappen retained his lead, he was made to work for it and briefly lost P1 when Norris lunged down the inside at turn three.

The Dutchman looked like he would have to settle into second place, but then gave Norris a taste of his own medicine with a good move into turn four despite the Brit defending hard.

That move opened the door for Oscar Piastri to squeeze past his team-mate, but the Australian was unable to repeat Norris' move on Verstappen.

Russell, meanwhile, re-passed Sainz as Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc started from P10 and struggled for pace in the shortened race.

