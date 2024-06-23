close global

FIA hit MULTIPLE drivers with penalties at Spanish Grand Prix

Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda have each received a five-second time penalty from race stewards at the Spanish Grand Prix.

In an otherwise uneventful race in Barcelona, both drivers have made headlines for the wrong reasons.

George Russell flew into a stunning early lead, passing Max Verstappen and Lando Norris on Turn 1.

The reigning world champion, however, was quick to chase the Mercedes ace down, passing him within a few laps to take over at the front.

Nico Hulkenberg was hit with a five-second penalty for exceeding speed limits
RB star Yuki Tsunoda was also handed a penalty for an identical infringement

Bad day at the office

Haas star Hulkenberg made a promising start to proceedings, jumping three places inside the opening lap to edge into the top 10, before dropping back to P11 shortly after.

Tsunoda, meanwhile, has endured a frustrating afternoon at the rear of the grid, failing to make any progress after a poor qualifying session on Saturday.

The Visa Cash App RB driver had been hoping for a return to form after a disappointing showing in Montreal last time around, but was powerless to make an impression on his nearest challengers.

To make matters worse, the Japanese racer was handed with an infringement alongside Hulkenberg, after both were deemed to have exceeded pit-lane speed limits.

