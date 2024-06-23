Danica Patrick reveals why F1 is 'more fun' in 2024

The 2024 Formula 1 season has brought about a tense battle at the front of the grid as the gap closes to Red Bull.

Over the last decade, watching one driver or team run away with the majority of race wins and dominate the championship has been a common sight in the sport.

F1 Headlines: Verstappen at F1 penalty risk as Mercedes boss Wolff fumes with 'lunatics' claim

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Brit beats Verstappen to clinch DRAMATIC pole

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were completely in control during the turbo hybrid era, winning six of his seven world titles between 2014 and 2020.

Since the beginning of the ground effect era in 2022, it has been Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s turn to dominate the field, with the Dutchman currently having three consecutive championships.

READ MORE: Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone

Max Verstappen has dominated F1 in recent years

Red Bull's rivals have closed the gap at the front

Patrick: 2024 season is more fun to watch

The 26-year-old won 19 out of the 22 races in 2023 in the most dominant season in F1 history, winning the title over team-mate Sergio Perez by more than double his points tally.

But with the Milton Keynes-based squad producing an evolution of last year’s car with the RB20, their rivals have been able to catch up, thus bringing the field closer together and creating some tense action at the front.

Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have all picked up wins so far in 2024 as Ferrari, McLaren and now Mercedes with their recent upgrades have been able to mount a challenge to the defending champions and create some entertaining action in the race.

And speaking on The F1 Show in Barcelona, Danica Patrick echoed the feelings of fans and fellow pundits alike as she spoke of how the 2024 season has been an enjoyable watch.

“It’s fun to watch,” she said. “It’s fun to watch these winners, it’s fun to watch just how close everyone is and I feel like that’s why you’re seeing mistakes.

“You see drivers pushing really hard, talking about having to push really hard. They not only have the car to do it, but they also have something to shoot for now. They’re all vying for those top spots and it’s a lot more fun this year I have to say.”

READ MORE: Hamilton HITS BACK over Mercedes 'sabotage' allegations

Related