FIA give F1 driver extraordinary SCOLDING in Spanish Grand Prix snub
The FIA have reprimanded an F1 driver for failing to appear at a fan engagement activity at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Driver events during grand prix weekends allow fans see their favourite F1’s stars in the flesh, however one driver will have left their fans disappointed in Barcelona.
These appearances are mandatory unless they seek exemption, according to Article 19.2 c of the F1 Sporting Regulations.
However, Lance Stroll has failed to fulfil this commitment at the Spanish Grand Prix, with the FIA punishing the Canadian for missing the fan event.
Lance Stroll missing during fan event at Spanish GP
According to the FIA the Stewards: “received a report from the Media Delegate that the driver of Car 18 (Lance Stroll), did not attend the Friday fan engagement activity. “
In his defence Aston Martin revealed that Stroll had a doctor's appointment due to health issues that arose in the morning.
They also argued they had informed the Media Delegate as soon as possible but “the timeline to do so was very tight”.
Despite the exceptional circumstances behind the missing appearance, the stewards did not let Stroll off.
The FIA document continued: "Whilst the Stewards have sympathy for the driver seeking immediate medical attention in case of any health issues, they also note that the due process in such a case is to contact the Chief Medical Officer and/or the Medical Delegate and to ask for a medical exemption for not attending the fan activity as prescribed in Article 19.2 c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.
"Considering the circumstances, the Stewards determine that a reprimand to the team for not following the due process to seek a medical exemption is appropriate."
