Ferrari star BLAMED by rival for causing driver future uncertainty
One Formula 1 star has revealed the man he believes is responsible for causing uncertainty regarding the futures of a number of drivers.
With only eight seats up for grabs in 2025, the pressure is on those soon to be out of contract to demonstrate their capabilities to potential suitors.
That list includes the likes of Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo and former Mercedes driver, Valtteri Bottas.
Logan Sargeant faces a fight to secure his future after a series of underwhelming performances with Williams, whilst Alpine racer Esteban Ocon already knows he must find a new seat following the recent announcement that he will be dropped at the end of the year.
What does future hold for Sainz?
Carlos Sainz is one of the most high-profile drivers looking to secure a spot on the 2025 grid, with the Spaniard set to be replaced at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton, and has been strongly linked with a switch to Williams in recent weeks.
The 29-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality this season, most notably at the Australian Grand Prix, where he clinched victory just weeks after undergoing major surgery.
With so many drivers hoping to soon clarify their own futures, Kevin Magnussen - whose Haas deal also expires soon - has blamed Sainz for holding up the proceedings.
Speaking to press ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, the Dane opened up on his own contract negotiations, admitting he was being forced to wait until Sainz's situation has been resolved.
When asked why things were taking so long, the 31-year-old said: He is [the reason] - Carlos is the cork in the bottle.
"I think a lot of guys are waiting for him to make a move and then eventually all the other pieces of the puzzle will fall, that's the truth of that."
