Drive to Survive star tips SHOCK candidate for 2025 Alpine seat
A Drive to Survive star believes that Alpine could enlist the services of a surprise F1 talent ahead of the 2025 season.
The French outfit currently have two unoccupied seats for next season, with drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon both due to be out of contract.
There’s a good chance that they decide to turn to their academy, with the likes of Jack Doohan and Victor Martins waiting in the wings, but they won’t throw two rookies into their cars – that's exceptionally rare.
It’s a gamble that Haas took back in 2021 with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, and that didn’t go so well either.
Who will Alpine sign for 2025?
There’s an impressive stack of CV’s out there, including the likes of Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz – the latter of which finds himself without a seat after Lewis Hamilton decided to move to Ferrari.
Sainz is a proven driver and a race winner – his blend of experience, speed and consistency is exactly the sort of thing that a team like Alpine, who are recovering from a disastrous start to the season, could do with.
Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner agrees that Sainz could be an option for the Spaniard as he looks to relocate for 2025.
“Never say never,” he told the Red Flags Podcast. “It was never mentioned but if Renault [Alpine] can explain… For Carlos the most important thing is where are we in 2026? 2025 he knows he can look at the cars and find the best option.
“But there is not a good one out for him at the moment for 2025. Sauber or Williams? Will he be on the podium with them?
“I don’t know what Renault is going to do but I’m pretty sure they’re speaking with Carlos. But nobody mentions it.”
