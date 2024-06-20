FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent ahead of Spanish GP
The FIA have confirmed the car of one of Red Bull's rising talents was subject to an inspection following the Canadian Grand Prix.
Formula 1's governing body carry out extensive checks on the vehicles of two drivers selected at random after each race weekend.
The event in Montreal was one of the highlights of the 2024 season, as Max Verstappen secured his sixth win of the year, ahead of Lando Norris and George Russell.
Cars pass examination with flying colours
The FIA explained that on-car software was the subject of their latest inspections following the incident-packed race, with Visa Cash RB star Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine driver Esteban Ocon chosen for further scrutiny on this occasion.
Tsunoda endured a miserable day in Montreal, finishing 14th in what was his worst result since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Japanese driver has previously outperformed team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in 2024, but was a long way back from the Australian, who collected his first race points of the campaign with a strong eighth-place finish.
Tsunoda, who has been tipped for a future move to Red Bull, will hope his performance in Canada was simply a rare off-day, as he looks to get back on track at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
It was also a positive weekend for Alpine, who recorded their first double-points result of the season as Pierre Gasly crossed the line ninth, one spot ahead of Ocon.
The steward's report confirmed that the engine units and race data provided by both the RB VCARB01 and Alpine A524 were checked in accordance with FIA regulations.
It read: "After the race car numbers 31 and 22 were chosen for more extensive inspections.
"All checks were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One Technical Regulations."
