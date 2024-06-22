Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix FREE
Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix FREE
Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix on Channel 4 for free!
After F1's last outing in Canada, the championship heads to Spain for the 10th round of the 2024 season, kicking off the triple-header of European races.
This will be the penultimate time the grand prix will be held in Barcelona before Madrid is set to take over from the 2026 season onwards - although Barcelona still holds hope of extending its existing deal.
F1 Headlines: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat
READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does qualifying work?
Max Verstappen's win in a wet-dry race in Montreal tightened his grip on the drivers' championship, but can he win a third straight race in Spain? Or will we witness a surprise winner for the fourth time this season?
What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?
Channel 4 shows highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season for free. It also airs the British Grand Prix live every year, allowing fans in the UK to catch every thrilling moment of their home race.
For the Spanish GP, however, the highlights of the qualifying will air on Saturday, June 22, at 6:30pm UK time. Taking you through the highlights will be Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard and Ariana Bravo.
You can also watch the race highlights on Sunday, June 23, at 6:30pm UK time.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 boss positive about SENSATIONAL Newey swoop
- 4 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen at F1 penalty risk as Mercedes boss Wolff fumes with 'lunatics' claim
- 45 minutes ago
FIA give F1 driver extraordinary SCOLDING in Spanish Grand Prix snub
- 1 hour ago
Wolff issues FURIOUS response to 'lunatics' behind 'Hamilton sabotage' accusations
- 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix FREE
- 2 hours ago
Axed former F1 driver breaks silence after shock exit
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul