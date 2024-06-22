Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix on Channel 4 for free!

After F1's last outing in Canada, the championship heads to Spain for the 10th round of the 2024 season, kicking off the triple-header of European races.

This will be the penultimate time the grand prix will be held in Barcelona before Madrid is set to take over from the 2026 season onwards - although Barcelona still holds hope of extending its existing deal.

Max Verstappen's win in a wet-dry race in Montreal tightened his grip on the drivers' championship, but can he win a third straight race in Spain? Or will we witness a surprise winner for the fourth time this season?

Max Verstappen leads the 2024 championship with 194 points after nine rounds

What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?

Channel 4 shows highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season for free. It also airs the British Grand Prix live every year, allowing fans in the UK to catch every thrilling moment of their home race.

For the Spanish GP, however, the highlights of the qualifying will air on Saturday, June 22, at 6:30pm UK time. Taking you through the highlights will be Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard and Ariana Bravo.

You can also watch the race highlights on Sunday, June 23, at 6:30pm UK time.

