Le Mans 24 Hours Results Today: All times as Ferrari victorious again

Ferrari have won the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours with their no 50 car, driven by Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen.

Rain and yellow flags headlined much of the 92nd running of the famous race, which at one point seemed poised to see a Ferrari 1-2.

Ferrari took victory in 2023 with their no 51 car, but the repeat combination of Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, and ex-F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi could only manage P3 this time around.

They were behind the Toyota Gazoo Racing no 7, driven by fellow former F1 drivers Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries and Jose Maria Lopez.

Jenson Button in the Hertz Team JOTA no 38 took P9, ahead of Daniil Kvyat and Stoffell Vandoorne who also took the chequered flag for their teams.

There was tension until the end as rain continued to pour with low visibility and grip ensuring every lap to the chequered flag retained jeopardy.

In the LM P2 class, British team United Autosports - who McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown is a team principal of - took victory with the no 22 car, marking their second at the event after their 2020 win.

And in LMGT3, Manthey EMA took their second win of the season in the category with their no 91 car.

Manthey EMA won the LMGT3 class at Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours Hypercar results

The results at the chequered flag for the Hypercars was as follows (position in class listed first, overall position in brackets where relevant).

1. Ferrari AF Corse #50 (Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen)

2. Toyota Gazoo Racing #7 (Jose Maria Lopez, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck de Vries) +14.221

3. Ferrari AF Corse #51 (Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi) +36.730

4. Porsche Penske Motorsport #6 (Kévin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor) +37.897

5. Toyota Gazoo Racing #8 (Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa) +1:02.824

6. Porsche Penske Motorsport #5 (Matt Campbell, Michael Christensen, Frédéric Makowiecki) +1:45.654

7. Cadillac Racing #2 (Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Alex Palou) +2:34.468

8. Hertz Team JOTA #12 (William Stevens, Norman Nato, Callum Ilott) +3:02.691

9. Hertz Team JOTA #38 (Oliver Rasmussen, Philip Hanson, Jenson Button) +3:36.756

10. Lamborghini Iron Lynx #63 (Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat, Edoardo Mortara) +2 laps

11. Peugeot TotalEnergies #94 (Stoffel Vandoorne, Paul Di Resta, Loïc Duval) +2 laps

12. Peugeot TotalEnergies #93 (Jean-Eric Vergne, Mikkel Jensen, Nico Müller) +2 laps

13. Lamborghini Iron Lynx #19 (Romain Grosjean, Andrea Caldarelli, Matteo Cairoli) +2 laps

14. Isotta Fraschini #11 (Carl Wattana Bennett, Jean-Karl Vernay, Antonio Serravalle) +9 laps

15. (29.) Whelen Cadillac Racing #311 (Luis Felipe Derani, Jack Aitken, Felipe Drugovich) +31 laps

16. (45.) Proton Competition #99 (Neel Jani, Harry Tincknell, Julien Andlauer) +60 laps

17. (47.) BMW M Team WRT #20 (Sheldon van der Linde, Robin Frijns, René Rast) +215 laps

18. (RET) AF Corse #83 (Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye)

19. (RET) Cadillac Racing #3 (Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon)

20. (RET) Porsche Penske Motorsport #4 (Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy

21. (RET) BMW M Team WRT #15 (Dries Vanthoor, Raffaele Marciello, Marco Wittmann)

22. (RET) Alpine Endurance Team #36 (Nicolas Lapierre, Mick Schumacher, Matthieu Vaxivière)

23. (RET) Alpine Endurance Team #35 (Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Charles Milesi)

