F1 News Today: Hamilton decision labelled ‘STRANGE’ as pundit hints at superstar driver’s retirement

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has labelled an FIA decision on Lewis Hamilton as 'strange' in comments slamming a recent punishment handed out by the sport's governing body.
Steiner hints at Ricciardo RETIREMENT
Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner has been discussing the trajectory of Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career.
Hamilton 'psychological' problem named by F1 pundit
A Sky Sports F1 pundit has speculated on why Lewis Hamilton could be struggling for form at Mercedes this season.
RB boss reveals future Ricciardo plans amid F1 2024 struggles
RB boss Laurent Mekies has offered an insight into the team's future plans regarding star driver Daniel Ricciardo after team-mate Yuki Tsunoda had his contract extended last week.
Former F1 boss hints at REMARKABLE Verstappen Red Bull contract clause
A former F1 team boss has speculated regarding a potentially intriguing clause that exists in Max Verstappen's Red Bull contract.
Latest News
EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin star reveals team upgrades problem
- 19 minutes ago
Horner labels Verstappen 'DEMANDING' amid 'troubled waters' at Red Bull
- 1 hour ago
FIA chief admits FAILURE over key F1 change
- 2 hours ago
- Today 06:57
Red Bull DEMAND Mercedes legality answers as F1 star exposes FIA hypocrisy - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Memorabilia honouring F1 ICON up for auction
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul