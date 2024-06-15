Former F1 boss hints at REMARKABLE Verstappen Red Bull contract clause

A former Formula 1 team boss has offered a theory regarding a potential clause in Max Verstappen's Red Bull contract that could explain some eye-catching recent F1 news.

The three-time world champion is tied to the Milton Keynes-based outfit until 2028 and is undoubtedly their main man. This has been the case for some time now, with multiple team-mates struggling to match his spectacular pace in equal machinery.

That includes current team-mate Sergio Perez, but despite the Mexican's struggles, he has lasted far longer than many of his predecessors.

In fact, last week, Red Bull confirmed that Perez is set to continue racing with the team into 2025 and beyond, having signed a new one-year deal that includes the option of a second year.

Max Verstappen has dominated his Red Bull teammates

Sergio Perez has signed a contract extension despite his recent struggles

Guenther Steiner offers Max Verstappen contract theory

With Perez largely struggling up against Verstappen, and Red Bull's rivals, such as McLaren and Ferrari, closing the gap to the team in terms of performance, many are surprised that Perez has been given an extended stay.

This includes former Haas boss Guenther Steiner, who has offered a potential theory as to why Red Bull have opted to stick with the Mexican, hinting at a potentially noteworthy clause in Verstappen's deal with the team.

“I was as surprised as you,” Steiner replied to the hosts on the Red Flags Podcast when discussing Sergio Perez’s contract extension.

“I wouldn't add a lot to what you just said because I was like ‘what the….’.

“And I like and respect Sergio because I spoke a few times with him [about] coming to Haas, but he's just struggling.

“But I think they are happy as you say, and maybe Max said ‘I want Sergio or I don’t stay’ - you never know if he hasn’t got a clause in his contract.”

Former Haas team chief Guenther Steiner

When quizzed on his comments and whether or not those sorts of clauses exist in F1, Steiner confirmed they do.

“Oh yeah, obviously they exist [in] contacts that the number one driver, if you’ve got the number one driver status, that you can decide the number two, or be part of it,” Steiner continued.

“You cannot say ‘my brother is driving the second car’ but, you know, you have got the voice in it and they get done I think.”

