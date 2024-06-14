close global

Schumacher opens up on ‘DRAINING’ F1 exile as Mercedes director reveals ‘BULLYING’ plan - GPFans F1 Recap

Mick Schumacher has spoken out on his battle to earn another shot at achieving his Formula 1 'dream'.

Mercedes director reveals 'BULLYING' plan for success

Mercedes bosses are aiming to 'bully' their car to the front of the Formula 1 grid over the coming weeks.

Hamilton discusses Ferrari colour switch while revealing KEY changes

Lewis Hamilton has already held talks with Ferrari over potential changes to be introduced within the team ahead of his move next season.

Red Bull chief SNUBS Verstappen in best drivers debate

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has overlooked his star driver Max Verstappen as he delivered his verdict on the best driving duo in the Formula 1 paddock.

Why F1 empire could be heading for BATTLE with FIA

Formula 1 is about to be brought a step closer to one of its rival series, after a company under the same umbrella as F1 owners Liberty Media agreed to take on a majority stake in the electric racing series Formula E.

F1 Standings

