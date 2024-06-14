Schumacher opens up on ‘DRAINING’ F1 exile as Mercedes director reveals ‘BULLYING’ plan - GPFans F1 Recap
Schumacher opens up on ‘DRAINING’ F1 exile as Mercedes director reveals ‘BULLYING’ plan - GPFans F1 Recap
Mick Schumacher has spoken out on his battle to earn another shot at achieving his Formula 1 'dream'.
Mercedes director reveals 'BULLYING' plan for success
Mercedes bosses are aiming to 'bully' their car to the front of the Formula 1 grid over the coming weeks.
Hamilton discusses Ferrari colour switch while revealing KEY changes
Lewis Hamilton has already held talks with Ferrari over potential changes to be introduced within the team ahead of his move next season.
Red Bull chief SNUBS Verstappen in best drivers debate
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has overlooked his star driver Max Verstappen as he delivered his verdict on the best driving duo in the Formula 1 paddock.
Why F1 empire could be heading for BATTLE with FIA
Formula 1 is about to be brought a step closer to one of its rival series, after a company under the same umbrella as F1 owners Liberty Media agreed to take on a majority stake in the electric racing series Formula E.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul