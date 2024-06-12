Sky F1 pundit continues Ricciardo DESTRUCTION as Red Bull chief fires blame at star driver - GPFans F1 Recap
After exchanging words at the Canadian Grand Prix, a Sky Sports F1 pundit has continued their war of words with RB star Daniel Ricciardo.
Marko BLAMES Perez for 'painful' Red Bull woes
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has not minced his words when it comes to assessing Sergio Perez's recent form.
Sky F1 pundit presents Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory
Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has presented an interesting theory surrounding Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes ahead of his switch to Ferrari.
Geri Halliwell DITCHES Horner name in latest outing
Geri Halliwell, wife of Red Bull chief Christian Horner, recently dropped the Horner surname.
Verstappen announces 'special' TRIBUTE to fans
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has announced a 'special' tribute to his fans as F1 heads to Europe.
GP Fans Recap
- 23 minutes ago
Marko reveals Covid diagnosis as Red Bull chief provides health update
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo reveals ANGER helping to resolve issues
- 2 hours ago
F1 icon tips Newey to join Hamilton at Ferrari
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen hits out at 'ridiculous accusations' after furious Kelly Piquet post
- Yesterday 20:12
F1 boss issues 'TOXIC' Red Bull verdict in mass exodus warning
- Yesterday 19:28
