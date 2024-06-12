Sky F1 pundit continues Ricciardo DESTRUCTION as Red Bull chief fires blame at star driver - GPFans F1 Recap

After exchanging words at the Canadian Grand Prix, a Sky Sports F1 pundit has continued their war of words with RB star Daniel Ricciardo.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko BLAMES Perez for 'painful' Red Bull woes

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has not minced his words when it comes to assessing Sergio Perez's recent form.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 pundit presents Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory

Sky Sports F1 pundit Naomi Schiff has presented an interesting theory surrounding Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes ahead of his switch to Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Geri Halliwell DITCHES Horner name in latest outing

Geri Halliwell, wife of Red Bull chief Christian Horner, recently dropped the Horner surname.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen announces 'special' TRIBUTE to fans

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has announced a 'special' tribute to his fans as F1 heads to Europe.

➡️ READ MORE

Related