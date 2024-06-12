Sky F1 pundit continues DESTRUCTION of Ricciardo's career
Sky F1 pundit continues DESTRUCTION of Ricciardo's career
Jacques Villeneuve has extended his criticism of Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career after a brutal tirade at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The 1997 world champion said: “Why is he still in F1? Why? We’re hearing the same thing now for the last four or five years: ‘we have to make the car better for him, poor him'. Sorry, it’s been five years of that, no. You’re in F1.”
“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton who’s won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it. If you can’t cut it, go home, there’s someone else who can take your place.
“That’s how it’s always been in racing. This is the pinnacle of the sport, there’s no reason to keep going and to keep finding excuses.”
Will Ricciardo remain in F1?
Villeneuve also insinuated the only reason Ricciardo remained in F1 was because of his ‘image’.
Whilst Ricciardo has been comprehensively beaten by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda this season, the 34-year-old responded strongly to the criticism with a P5 in qualifying at the Canadian GP.
When asked about Villeneuve’s comments after the session, Ricciardo gave a classically humorous response.
“But yeah, top five. We’ve been quick all weekend, we’re less than two tenths from pole, so eat ****!” the Aussie said.
Despite Ricciardo’s result, Villeneuve remained critical of the Australian driver in an interview with Sky Germany.
“His team-mate clearly beat him every weekend. McLaren kicked him out. Then he got another chance and this year he didn't show that he made the most of it. That's all. Formula 1 is the high class. You have to deliver top performances,” the Canadian said.
When asked who should replace Ricciardo at RB, Villeneuve suggested the team should support emerging junior talent.
“That's difficult to say. Racing Bulls is normally the young talent factory for Red Bull. They could take someone from Formula 2.
“They have Hadjar or Lawson. He's very pushy and a little arrogant and really wants that seat. I don't know, maybe Hadjar if he keeps going like this. That's what this team is for.”
