Verstappen announces 'special' TRIBUTE to fans

Max Verstappen has revealed how he will be honouring his legion of fans as the Formula 1 paddock returns to Europe for the summer.

The reigning triple world champion leads the standings once again in 2024, and returned to winning ways in Canada with a classy drive in wet-to-dry conditions.

The victory was his sixth in nine races this season, but it was one he had to work for as the top teams continue to converge, with Mercedes also entering the fray in Montreal.

The Canadian Grand Prix was F1's last outing away from Europe until September's Azerbaijan GP in Baku. Until then, Verstappen's loyal army of fans will be making their presence known around Europe's racetracks, and the 26-year-old has found a way to pay tribute to them.

Max Verstappen was victorious once again at the Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's 'orange army' are a feature at many European races

How is Verstappen honouring his fans?

Verstappen's 'orange army' are well-known for their support, not only at his home race at Zandvoort but all over races in Europe such as in Austria and Belgium.

With grands prix in Austria, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy all to come over the summer, the Dutch driver has found a way to take his fans with him in the car.

“​​A tribute to all the fans 🧡 My orange helmet for 2024,” he wrote on X, alongside a video showing off the details of his new crash helmet.

A tribute to all the fans 🧡 My orange helmet for 2024.



— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 11, 2024

The orange colour is of course to match the shade synonymous with his home country and the t-shirts and caps his fans wear to show their support.

“This helmet definitely means a lot to me," said Verstappen. "There are a few special races in Europe with a lot of orange fans.

“As you can see the details in the helmet, you can see the fans in the background, it’s a tribute to all the fan support I get.

“[I'm] keeping it very, very orange, very bright. I think it came out very cool, I hope that you will like it as well," he added.

